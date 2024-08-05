Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

