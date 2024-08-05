Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.89 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

TSE:SJ opened at C$91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$61.85 and a 52-week high of C$98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.14.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Articles

