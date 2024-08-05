STERIS’ (STE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$320.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.75 million.
STERIS’ Stock Performance
STERIS’ Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS’
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Newmont Stock: Stake a Claim in the World’s Largest Gold Miner
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- PulteGroup is Buying Back $1.5 Billion in Stock During a Crash
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why a Recession is Back in Play and What it Means for Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.