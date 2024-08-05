Stifel Canada Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.68.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
CGI Group Stock Performance
