Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,550.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,306.25.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $40.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,400.78. 15,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,329.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

