Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.58 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.64 by C($0.14). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.96 billion.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$66.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.84 and a 52-week high of C$74.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 900 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,235.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

