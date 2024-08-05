Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.