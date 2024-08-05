SunOpta (SOY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.

SunOpta Trading Down 0.8 %

SunOpta stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$843.02 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. SunOpta has a 52-week low of C$3.82 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.17.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

