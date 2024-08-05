Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 177,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

