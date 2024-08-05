SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SSSS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,629. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

