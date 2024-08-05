Susquehanna Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $50.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of CRTO traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $43.40. 84,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $812,355. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 7,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

