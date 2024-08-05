Swedbank AB Makes New $490,000 Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 162,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 411,763 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 162,109 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 142,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares during the period. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley raised shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.83 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

