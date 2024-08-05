Swedbank AB Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NYSE NET opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,826 shares of company stock worth $49,667,368 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
