Swedbank AB Purchases New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,285,566.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,826 shares of company stock worth $49,667,368 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.