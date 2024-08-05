Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.15

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 23132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,219,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

