Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.5 %

TH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 256,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,391. The stock has a market cap of $866.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.