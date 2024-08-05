TD Cowen Raises Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $125.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Itron alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.71. 89,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $7,170,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.