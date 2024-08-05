TD Cowen Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.63.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

MCHP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,391,000 after purchasing an additional 630,285 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 7,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

