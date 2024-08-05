Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 13,146 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 309.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,397,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $2.92 on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,171. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

