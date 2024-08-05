Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Western Digital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Western Digital Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 756,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,567. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

