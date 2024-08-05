Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after buying an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 204.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $27,895,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,630. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

