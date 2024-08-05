Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

STLD traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

