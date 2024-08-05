Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,490,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,882. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.88 and its 200-day moving average is $302.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAM

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.