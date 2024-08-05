Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AWK traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 87,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

