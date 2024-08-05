Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 282.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.63. 126,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,266. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

