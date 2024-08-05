Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $16,590,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,683. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 4.8 %

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Shares of IRM traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,038. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

