Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,419,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE OMC traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $88.69. 154,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,269. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $98.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

