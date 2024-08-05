Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $8.03 on Monday, reaching $193.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.