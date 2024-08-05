Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,508. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

