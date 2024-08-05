Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. 18,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.83.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

