Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.87 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,837. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

