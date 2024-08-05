Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,178 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

