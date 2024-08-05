Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. 176,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,337. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

