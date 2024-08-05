Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,176,917.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

