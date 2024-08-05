Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 541.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 430.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 596,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after purchasing an additional 573,016 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STT traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 126,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

