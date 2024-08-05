Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 248.71%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.