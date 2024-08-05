Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $5.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.43. 29,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

