Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $12,146,968. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $8.23 on Monday, reaching $204.81. The stock had a trading volume of 498,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $195.22. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

