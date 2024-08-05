Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,003 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 166.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 330,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

