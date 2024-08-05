Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,830 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after buying an additional 717,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,196,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.98. 212,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.