Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,065 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after buying an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,616,000 after buying an additional 340,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,992,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after buying an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.



