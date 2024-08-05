Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 559 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. 111,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $155.45.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

