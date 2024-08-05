Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 597 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $72,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $58,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 225,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,191. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

