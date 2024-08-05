Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 772 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 247,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,558. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

