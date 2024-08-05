Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 975 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.08. 130,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.