Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

