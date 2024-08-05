Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

STX traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 693,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,254. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

