Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Waters by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Waters by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waters by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded down $13.67 on Monday, reaching $331.99. 38,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,657. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

View Our Latest Report on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.