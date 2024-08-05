Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,910 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 3.4 %

ERIC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 3,594,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,807,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.