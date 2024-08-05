Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

NYSE ETD opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

