Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.15.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FND stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $95.00. 551,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,114,000.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.